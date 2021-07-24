Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $3.57 Million Position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 6.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $3,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra during the first quarter valued at $114,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra during the first quarter valued at $135,000. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra during the first quarter valued at $202,000. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Shares of Penumbra stock opened at $266.40 on Friday. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.49 and a 1 year high of $320.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,664.90, a P/E/G ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.18. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.67 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEN. Citigroup upped their price target on Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research raised Penumbra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, increased their target price on Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.71.

In other Penumbra news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.09, for a total value of $44,289.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.