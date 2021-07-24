Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Stake in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its position in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,326 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $3,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GKOS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 136.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,989,000 after buying an additional 103,102 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 55,599 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,184,000 after buying an additional 18,149 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Glaukos by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,551 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Glaukos by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 292,707 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,030,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GKOS. William Blair downgraded shares of Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Glaukos has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.86.

Shares of GKOS stock opened at $49.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.60. Glaukos Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.58 and a fifty-two week high of $99.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.09. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 34.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $67.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Glaukos Co. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total transaction of $1,870,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

