Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Stake in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its stake in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,326 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $3,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Glaukos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,059,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Glaukos by 10.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 238,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,030,000 after purchasing an additional 21,881 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in Glaukos by 8.9% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 489,342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,070,000 after purchasing an additional 40,010 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Glaukos by 39.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 34,434 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 9,676 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Glaukos in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GKOS shares. William Blair cut shares of Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Glaukos has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.86.

NYSE GKOS opened at $49.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.60. Glaukos Co. has a 52 week low of $39.58 and a 52 week high of $99.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $67.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.82 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 34.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.44%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Glaukos Co. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $411,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

