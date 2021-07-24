Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 29.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,091 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $3,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSL. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $631,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth $3,361,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,312 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,349 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Longbow Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.25.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total transaction of $2,436,208.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,896,817.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSL opened at $199.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $190.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $202.35.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.23%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

