Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 7,752 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,481 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,752 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.09% of UFP Industries worth $4,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in UFP Industries by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 50,777 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in UFP Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in UFP Industries by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 83,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after buying an additional 15,601 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in UFP Industries by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,449 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in UFP Industries by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 61,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after buying an additional 12,392 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UFPI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Benchmark boosted their price target on UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Sidoti upgraded UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on UFP Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. UFP Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.57.

Shares of UFPI opened at $72.77 on Friday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.82 and a 52 week high of $89.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.73.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.97. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 117.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other UFP Industries news, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 7,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $595,007.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,111,498.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

