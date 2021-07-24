Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 92,981 Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its stake in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 64.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,981 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.10% of NorthWestern worth $3,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NWE. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 581.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NorthWestern news, Director Anthony Thomas Clark sold 2,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $164,659.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $143,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,440.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,122 shares of company stock valued at $727,034. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NWE opened at $62.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.45. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. NorthWestern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.43 and a fifty-two week high of $70.80.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.07. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $400.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.10 million. On average, analysts expect that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NWE. KeyCorp decreased their target price on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on NorthWestern from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.60.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

