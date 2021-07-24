Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Cut to “Neutral” at CIBC

CIBC lowered shares of Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $40.00 price objective on the stock.

GWLIF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays set a $29.53 price objective on Great-West Lifeco and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Desjardins upped their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Great-West Lifeco presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.45.

OTCMKTS:GWLIF opened at $29.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.97. Great-West Lifeco has a 12-month low of $15.72 and a 12-month high of $32.02.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

