Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Price Target Raised to C$40.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GWLIF. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays set a $29.53 target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.45.

Shares of Great-West Lifeco stock opened at $29.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.97. Great-West Lifeco has a one year low of $15.72 and a one year high of $32.02.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

