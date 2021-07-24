Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) PT Raised to C$39.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perfom” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on GWO. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$39.00 target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a report on Thursday. CSFB raised their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$37.05.

Shares of TSE:GWO opened at C$37.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 21.56, a current ratio of 25.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.56. The company has a market cap of C$34.57 billion and a PE ratio of 10.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$36.87. Great-West Lifeco has a twelve month low of C$23.55 and a twelve month high of C$38.00.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$12.12 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.4600001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Bradley John Fedorchuk sold 4,300 shares of Great-West Lifeco stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.33, for a total value of C$156,204.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$28,298.42.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

