Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the transportation company on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th.

Green Plains Partners has decreased its dividend payment by 53.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Green Plains Partners has a payout ratio of 24.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Green Plains Partners to earn $2.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.3%.

GPP stock opened at $11.44 on Friday. Green Plains Partners has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $13.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.28. The company has a market capitalization of $265.52 million, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.78.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). Green Plains Partners had a net margin of 49.47% and a negative return on equity of 87.52%. The firm had revenue of $20.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.55 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Green Plains Partners will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Green Plains Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Green Plains Partners Company Profile

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 31 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 44 acres of land; and six fuel terminals in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Kentucky, and Oklahoma.

