GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $112.51 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) will report sales of $112.51 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for GrowGeneration’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $103.64 million and the highest is $124.00 million. GrowGeneration reported sales of $43.45 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 158.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that GrowGeneration will report full year sales of $464.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $450.02 million to $480.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $604.52 million, with estimates ranging from $537.57 million to $643.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow GrowGeneration.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.30 million. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 172.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on GRWG. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital upgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.22.

GRWG stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.91. The company had a trading volume of 680,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,654. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.64 and a beta of 2.90. GrowGeneration has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $67.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.84.

In related news, COO Tony Sullivan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $1,562,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,537,515.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sean Stiefel sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $3,188,250.00. Insiders have sold a total of 140,000 shares of company stock worth $5,843,300 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in GrowGeneration by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,046,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,374,000 after purchasing an additional 335,237 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in GrowGeneration by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,615,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,973,000 after acquiring an additional 679,639 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in GrowGeneration by 238.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,545,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,497 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in GrowGeneration by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 742,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,913,000 after acquiring an additional 104,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in GrowGeneration by 161.3% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 634,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,513,000 after acquiring an additional 391,538 shares in the last quarter. 40.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

