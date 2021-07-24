GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.22.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GRWG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital raised shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

In related news, Director Stephen Aiello sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total value of $1,092,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 377,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,491,970.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean Stiefel sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $3,188,250.00. Insiders have sold 140,000 shares of company stock worth $5,843,300 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration during the first quarter worth approximately $347,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration during the first quarter worth approximately $383,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration during the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in GrowGeneration by 42.3% during the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 26,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 7,799 shares in the last quarter. 40.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GRWG traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.91. The stock had a trading volume of 680,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,654. GrowGeneration has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $67.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.64 and a beta of 2.90.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.30 million. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 172.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that GrowGeneration will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

