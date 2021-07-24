Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $53.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.48% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “OMA operates and manages 13 international airports in the north and central regions of Mexico. OMA’s airports serve Monterrey, México’s third largest metropolitan area, the tourist destinations of Acapulco, Mazatlan, and Zihuatanejo, and nine other regional centers and border cities. OMA’s airports fulfill international safety norms and have received environmental compliance certificates. Their corporate name is Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., and they serve their passengers, their airlines, and their business partners under the commercial name OMA. “

OMAB has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. started coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.60.

NASDAQ:OMAB opened at $47.12 on Friday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a one year low of $32.11 and a one year high of $60.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $72.94 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMAB. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 914.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 442,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,368,000 after acquiring an additional 399,098 shares during the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the fourth quarter worth about $14,387,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 559.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 37,125 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 13.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 291,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,708,000 after acquiring an additional 34,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the first quarter worth about $889,000. 10.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, and Zacatecas cities.

