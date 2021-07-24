GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 448,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,144 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in GTY Technology were worth $2,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of GTY Technology in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GTY Technology by 283.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of GTY Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of GTY Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of GTY Technology by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 5,711 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GTY Technology alerts:

Shares of GTYH opened at $6.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.70. The stock has a market cap of $401.89 million, a PE ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 0.15. GTY Technology Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $13.26 million during the quarter. GTY Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.34% and a negative net margin of 92.30%.

GTY Technology Company Profile

GTY Technology Holdings Inc operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector in North America. The company develops software technologies for the procurement and vendor or supplier sourcing industry in government, public sector, and various highly-regulated commercial vertical markets; and content, digital services, and integrated payments via a SaaS platform for government agencies and utility companies.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH).

Receive News & Ratings for GTY Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GTY Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.