Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Director James S. Bunch Buys 3,000 Shares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Director James S. Bunch purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $101,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,916,376. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTY opened at $34.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $20.98 and a one year high of $41.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.73 million, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.49.

Get Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 32.33%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Guaranty Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 113,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 12,055 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 33,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $627,000. Institutional investors own 21.92% of the company’s stock.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.