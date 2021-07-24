Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Director James S. Bunch Buys 3,000 Shares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Director James S. Bunch purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $101,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,916,376. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ GNTY opened at $34.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $20.98 and a one year high of $41.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.73 million, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.49.
Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 32.33%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Guaranty Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 113,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 12,055 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 33,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $627,000. Institutional investors own 21.92% of the company’s stock.
About Guaranty Bancshares
Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.
