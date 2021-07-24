Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 13.71%.

Shares of NASDAQ GFED traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.82. 780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,988. The company has a market capitalization of $104.43 million, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.72. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a one year low of $13.35 and a one year high of $26.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 38.22%.

GFED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

About Guaranty Federal Bancshares

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

