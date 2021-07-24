Guider (GDR) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $23.00

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. During the last week, Guider has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar. One Guider coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Guider has a total market capitalization of $12,059.38 and $23.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Guider Profile

GDR is a coin. It launched on May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 coins. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Guider is bit.ly/2Na3S1d

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

Buying and Selling Guider

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Guider should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Guider using one of the exchanges listed above.

