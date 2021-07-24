Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Rating Increased to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Exane BNP Paribas currently has $23.00 price objective on the oilfield services company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on HAL. Atb Cap Markets raised Halliburton from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Halliburton from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Halliburton from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Halliburton currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.28.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $20.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.29. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.73.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 1.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.69%.

In other news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $531,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,708. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Halliburton by 42.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,734 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 9.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,442 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in Halliburton by 3.4% in the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 19,469 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Halliburton by 0.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 111,139 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Halliburton by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 223,019 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

