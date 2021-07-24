Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Societe Generale cut shares of Hammerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hammerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Hammerson from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hammerson currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Hammerson stock opened at $0.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Hammerson has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $4.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.54.

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

