Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Posted by on Jul 24th, 2021

Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Societe Generale cut shares of Hammerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hammerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Hammerson from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hammerson currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Hammerson stock opened at $0.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Hammerson has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $4.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.54.

Hammerson Company Profile

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

