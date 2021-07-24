HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) by 41.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,629 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in HarborOne Bancorp were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 5.4% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 29,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 376,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,087,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 5.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares during the last quarter. 56.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HONE opened at $14.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.53. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $15.49. The company has a market capitalization of $793.19 million, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $69.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.00 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 19.47%. Sell-side analysts predict that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. HarborOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

In other HarborOne Bancorp news, Director Barry R. Koretz sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $222,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,371 shares in the company, valued at $754,669.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, one-to four-family residential real estate, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, residential construction, and auto and other consumer loans.

