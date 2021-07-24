Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $284.00

Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 284 ($3.71) and last traded at GBX 335.10 ($4.38), with a volume of 2776654 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 310.10 ($4.05).

HBR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 21 ($0.27) price objective on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Harbour Energy to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 20 ($0.26) price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 21 ($0.27) target price on shares of Harbour Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 21 ($0.27) target price on shares of Harbour Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Get Harbour Energy alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 157.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.03.

Harbour Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas company. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norway, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, Falkland Islands, Mauritania, and Mexico. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Harbour Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbour Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.