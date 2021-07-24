Harvest Health & Recreation (OTCMKTS:HRVSF) Trading Down 1.1%

Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRVSF)’s share price was down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.59 and last traded at $3.64. Approximately 259,116 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 845,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.68.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HRVSF shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Harvest Health & Recreation from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Harvest Health & Recreation from $10.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get Harvest Health & Recreation alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.07.

Harvest Health and Recreation, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, processes, sells, and retails inhalable, ingestible, and topical cannabis products in the United States. The company offers cannabis oil products; inhalables, including flower, dabbable concentrates, pre-filled vaporizer pens, and cartridges; and capsules, tinctures, and cannabis product edibles, including chocolates, gummies, mints, fruit chews, and dissolvable mouth strips under the Avenue, CBX SCIENCES, EVOLAB, ALCHEMY, CHROMA, CO2LORS, GOODSUN, MODERN FLOWER, and ROLL ONE brand names.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Harvest Health & Recreation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvest Health & Recreation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.