Head-To-Head Comparison: dMY Technology Group, Inc. III (NYSE:DMYI) versus Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR)

dMY Technology Group, Inc. III (NYSE:DMYI) and Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for dMY Technology Group, Inc. III and Asure Software, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score dMY Technology Group, Inc. III 0 0 3 0 3.00 Asure Software 0 0 3 0 3.00

dMY Technology Group, Inc. III presently has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 90.95%. Asure Software has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.77%. Given dMY Technology Group, Inc. III’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe dMY Technology Group, Inc. III is more favorable than Asure Software.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares dMY Technology Group, Inc. III and Asure Software’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio dMY Technology Group, Inc. III N/A N/A -$16.22 million N/A N/A Asure Software $65.51 million 2.60 -$16.31 million $0.05 179.20

dMY Technology Group, Inc. III has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Asure Software.

Profitability

This table compares dMY Technology Group, Inc. III and Asure Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets dMY Technology Group, Inc. III N/A N/A N/A Asure Software -24.33% -0.27% -0.09%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.8% of dMY Technology Group, Inc. III shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.3% of Asure Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Asure Software shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

dMY Technology Group, Inc. III beats Asure Software on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About dMY Technology Group, Inc. III

dMY Technology Group, Inc. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete its initial business combination with a company within the mobile app ecosystem. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc. provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to develop human capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate resources toward growth. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and ROI gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft. It also provides HR services that offers services ranging from an online compliance library and on-demand call center for various HR questions to outsourced HR function. Asure Software, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

