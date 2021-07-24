Head-To-Head Contrast: Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) and AppLovin (NYSE:APP)

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) and AppLovin (NYSE:APP) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

98.5% of Health Catalyst shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Health Catalyst shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of AppLovin shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Health Catalyst and AppLovin’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Health Catalyst $188.85 million 13.48 -$115.02 million ($1.64) -34.87 AppLovin $1.45 billion 15.92 -$125.19 million N/A N/A

Health Catalyst has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AppLovin.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Health Catalyst and AppLovin, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Health Catalyst 0 0 10 0 3.00 AppLovin 1 1 10 0 2.75

Health Catalyst currently has a consensus target price of $50.42, suggesting a potential downside of 11.83%. AppLovin has a consensus target price of $76.27, suggesting a potential upside of 20.40%. Given AppLovin’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AppLovin is more favorable than Health Catalyst.

Profitability

This table compares Health Catalyst and AppLovin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Health Catalyst -63.08% -24.55% -12.11% AppLovin N/A N/A N/A

Summary

AppLovin beats Health Catalyst on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc. provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc. in March 2017. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South Jordan, Utah.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory. Its business clients include various advertisers, internet platforms, and others. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.