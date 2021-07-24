Head to Head Contrast: Sharing Economy International (OTCMKTS:SEII) versus Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI)

Sharing Economy International (OTCMKTS:SEII) and Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Sharing Economy International alerts:

88.4% of Johnson Controls International shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Sharing Economy International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Johnson Controls International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Sharing Economy International and Johnson Controls International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sharing Economy International N/A N/A -84.93% Johnson Controls International 4.74% 9.31% 4.24%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sharing Economy International and Johnson Controls International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sharing Economy International $50,000.00 95.37 -$6.72 million N/A N/A Johnson Controls International $22.32 billion 2.28 $631.00 million $2.24 31.66

Johnson Controls International has higher revenue and earnings than Sharing Economy International.

Volatility and Risk

Sharing Economy International has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Johnson Controls International has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Sharing Economy International and Johnson Controls International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sharing Economy International 0 0 0 0 N/A Johnson Controls International 0 6 11 0 2.65

Johnson Controls International has a consensus price target of $62.56, suggesting a potential downside of 11.78%. Given Johnson Controls International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Johnson Controls International is more favorable than Sharing Economy International.

Summary

Johnson Controls International beats Sharing Economy International on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sharing Economy International

Sharing Economy International, Inc. develops technologies, products and services with a view to minimise pollution and wastage to protect the environment. It operates through the following segments: Dyeing and Finishing Equipment and Sharing Economy. The Dyeing and Finishing Equipment segment involves in the manufacture and sell of textile dyeing and finishing machines. The Sharing Economy segment targets the technology and global sharing economy markets, by developing online platforms and rental business partnerships that will drive the global development of sharing through economical rental business models. The company was founded by Jian Hua Wu in 1987 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications. It also designs and produces heating and air conditioning for residential and commercial applications; and markets products and refrigeration systems to replacement and new construction market; and designs, manufactures, and sells fire protection and security products, including intrusion security, anti-theft devices, and access control and video management systems for commercial, industrial, retail, residential, small business, institutional, and governmental customers. The company was formerly known as Johnson Controls, Inc. and changed its name to Johnson Controls International plc in September 2016. Johnson Controls International plc was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Cork, Ireland.

Receive News & Ratings for Sharing Economy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharing Economy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.