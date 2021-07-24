Head to Head Survey: RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) & Altria Group (NYSE:MO)

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) and Altria Group (NYSE:MO) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for RLX Technology and Altria Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RLX Technology 0 0 2 0 3.00 Altria Group 0 3 8 0 2.73

RLX Technology currently has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 403.02%. Altria Group has a consensus target price of $52.75, indicating a potential upside of 11.08%. Given RLX Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe RLX Technology is more favorable than Altria Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.8% of RLX Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.5% of Altria Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Altria Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares RLX Technology and Altria Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RLX Technology N/A N/A N/A Altria Group 16.80% 215.81% 16.70%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RLX Technology and Altria Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RLX Technology $585.40 million 13.19 -$19.63 million N/A N/A Altria Group $26.15 billion 3.36 $4.47 billion $4.36 10.89

Altria Group has higher revenue and earnings than RLX Technology.

Summary

Altria Group beats RLX Technology on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

RLX Technology Company Profile

RLX Technology Inc., together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China. RLX Technology Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Relx Inc.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton. The Smokeless products segment manufactured and sold by or on behalf of USSTC and PM USA. The Wine segment producer of Washington State wines, primarily Chateau Ste. Michelle and Columbia Crest, and owns wineries in or distributes wines from several other wine regions. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Richmond, VA.

