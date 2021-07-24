Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Helius Medical Technologies Inc. is a specialty medical device company. It is focused on the development and regulatory approval of its non-invasive neurostimulation device called PoNS. The Company is nearing clinical trials for balance disorders in TBI patients and for the treatment of MS. Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. is based in Newtown, Pennsylvania. “

Get Helius Medical Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:HSDT opened at $15.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.27. Helius Medical Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00.

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.09 million. Helius Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,362.52% and a negative return on equity of 200.84%. Equities research analysts forecast that Helius Medical Technologies will post -6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,139,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 96,214 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial bought a new position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 1,180.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $187,000. 12.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Helius Medical Technologies

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Helius Medical Technologies (HSDT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Helius Medical Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helius Medical Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.