Helix Energy Solutions Group (HLX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 26th. Analysts expect Helix Energy Solutions Group to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $163.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.11 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 4.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Helix Energy Solutions Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock opened at $4.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $664.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 3.43. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.48.

In other Helix Energy Solutions Group news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 34,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $207,506.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 5.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HLX. Bank of America lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. BTIG Research started coverage on Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

