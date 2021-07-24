Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €86.88 ($102.21). Henkel AG & Co. KGaA shares last traded at €85.78 ($100.92), with a volume of 360,385 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HEN3 shares. Independent Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays set a €102.00 ($120.00) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €100.47 ($118.20).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €91.18.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

