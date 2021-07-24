Herc (NYSE:HRI) Hits New 52-Week High Following Earnings Beat

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $119.55 and last traded at $118.13, with a volume of 832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.45.

The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.33. Herc had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $490.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Herc’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Herc from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Herc from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Herc from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Herc from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Herc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Herc has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

In other Herc news, SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 7,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total transaction of $861,111.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,047,632. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $447,706.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 36,791 shares of company stock valued at $4,067,818 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Herc by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 39,880 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Herc by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Herc by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 8,703 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Herc by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Herc by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 95.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 3.08.

Herc Company Profile (NYSE:HRI)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

