Herc (NYSE:HRI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Herc (NYSE:HRI) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Herc had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $490.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE HRI opened at $117.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Herc has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $120.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.45.

Get Herc alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HRI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Herc from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Herc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Herc from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Herc from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Herc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

In other Herc news, SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 7,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total transaction of $861,111.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,047,632. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $447,706.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,791 shares of company stock valued at $4,067,818. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.