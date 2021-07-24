Herc (NYSE:HRI) PT Raised to $145.00

Herc (NYSE:HRI) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HRI. Barclays raised their price objective on Herc from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Herc from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Herc has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Shares of NYSE HRI opened at $117.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 3.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Herc has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $120.88.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $490.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.93 million. Herc had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 8.09%. Herc’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Herc will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Herc news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total transaction of $2,759,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,660 shares in the company, valued at $15,633,597.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $447,706.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,791 shares of company stock valued at $4,067,818. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Herc by 95.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after buying an additional 39,880 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Herc by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Herc by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 8,703 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Herc by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Herc by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

