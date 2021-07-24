Herc (NYSE:HRI) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Herc (NYSE:HRI) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Herc from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Herc from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Herc from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Herc from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

Herc stock opened at $117.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Herc has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $120.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.45.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $490.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.93 million. Herc had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 8.09%. Herc’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Herc will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 7,829 shares of Herc stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total value of $861,111.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,047,632. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,962 shares of Herc stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $447,706.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,791 shares of company stock valued at $4,067,818 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herc in the 1st quarter valued at about $152,209,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Herc by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 904,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,624,000 after buying an additional 21,492 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Herc by 2,797.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 741,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,173,000 after buying an additional 716,262 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Herc by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 414,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,039,000 after buying an additional 144,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Herc by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,574,000 after buying an additional 39,502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

