Herman Miller, Inc. (MLHR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on October 15th

Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1875 per share by the business services provider on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th.

Herman Miller has decreased its dividend payment by 43.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Herman Miller has a payout ratio of 22.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of MLHR stock opened at $44.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.86. Herman Miller has a twelve month low of $21.91 and a twelve month high of $51.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $621.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.80 million. Herman Miller had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS.

In other Herman Miller news, CTO Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 4,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $201,181.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce Benedict Watson sold 7,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $347,236.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

MLHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Herman Miller in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on Herman Miller from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Herman Miller in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

