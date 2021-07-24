Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 93.95% from the company’s current price.

HRTX has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

HRTX stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $12.89. 715,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,283,035. Heron Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.28 and a 12-month high of $22.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.38.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.01). Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 88.33% and a negative net margin of 274.23%. The business had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.65) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Heron Therapeutics news, EVP Kimberly Manhard sold 1,529 shares of Heron Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $27,002.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,858.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRTX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 251.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 15,114 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 553,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,720,000 after purchasing an additional 10,657 shares in the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

