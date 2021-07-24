Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Receives $83.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of Hibbett Sports in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Hibbett Sports in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ HIBB opened at $91.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.95. Hibbett Sports has a 1 year low of $22.06 and a 1 year high of $98.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $2.63. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The firm had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio is 16.34%.

In other Hibbett Sports news, SVP Ronald P. Blahnik purchased 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.74 per share, with a total value of $197,428.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Benjamin Ashley Knighten purchased 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $81.00 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,058. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 112.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 4,211.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period.

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and Website under the hibbett.com name.

