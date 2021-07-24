Holley (NYSE:HLLY) vs. Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Head-To-Head Analysis

Holley (NYSE:HLLY) and Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Holley and Cooper-Standard, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Holley 0 0 0 0 N/A Cooper-Standard 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cooper-Standard has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.20%. Given Cooper-Standard’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cooper-Standard is more favorable than Holley.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Holley and Cooper-Standard’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Holley N/A N/A -$4.44 million N/A N/A Cooper-Standard $2.38 billion 0.18 -$267.61 million N/A N/A

Holley has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cooper-Standard.

Profitability

This table compares Holley and Cooper-Standard’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Holley N/A N/A N/A Cooper-Standard -7.99% -19.50% -4.63%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.8% of Holley shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.3% of Cooper-Standard shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Cooper-Standard shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cooper-Standard beats Holley on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Holley

Empower Ltd. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. is based in New York.

About Cooper-Standard

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc., through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc., designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems worldwide. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor system, flush glass systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance. Its fuel and brake delivery systems comprise chassis and tank fuel lines and bundles, direct injection and port fuel rails, metallic brake lines and bundles, tube coatings, quick connects, and brake jounce lines. The company's fluid transfer systems consist of heater/coolant hoses, turbo charger hoses, quick connects, charged air cooler ducts/assemblies, DPF and SCR emission lines, secondary air hoses, degas tanks, brake and clutch hoses, air intake and charge systems, and transmission oil cooling hoses. The company's products are primarily used in passenger vehicles and light trucks that are manufactured by automotive original equipment manufacturers and replacement markets. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Northville, Michigan.

