Holocene Advisors LP Has $1.76 Million Holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 49.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 22,436 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in X. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,423,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $194,275,000 after purchasing an additional 39,578 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 36.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,305,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,777 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 27.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,293,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,350,000 after purchasing an additional 915,525 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 15.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,758,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,186,000 after purchasing an additional 379,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 37.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,723,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,272,000 after purchasing an additional 737,598 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United States Steel alerts:

NYSE X opened at $23.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.49. United States Steel Co. has a 52 week low of $6.63 and a 52 week high of $29.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.35.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 13.05% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 11.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.86%.

X has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on United States Steel from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United States Steel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.82.

United States Steel Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding X? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.