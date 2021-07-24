Holocene Advisors LP Makes New $1.88 Million Investment in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 130,144 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 487,592 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,045,000 after acquiring an additional 17,074 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 158,039 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 42,390 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 86,196 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 26,164 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,899,154 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director David M. Tullio acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $56,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,538. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas K. Iv Creal sold 2,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $38,090.25. Insiders have sold a total of 3,835 shares of company stock valued at $54,334 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Northwest Bancshares stock opened at $13.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.87. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.84 and a 12 month high of $15.48.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $132.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.17 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 18.54%. On average, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This is a boost from Northwest Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.39%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.