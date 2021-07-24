Holocene Advisors LP Makes New $2.07 Million Investment in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 39,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after acquiring an additional 8,548 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1,372.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 32,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after acquiring an additional 30,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 284.6% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter.

WING stock opened at $169.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.74. Wingstop Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.47 and a 1-year high of $172.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 176.92, a P/E/G ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.31.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $70.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.38%.

In other news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total transaction of $717,705.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total value of $923,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock worth $2,095,570 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

WING has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BTIG Research upgraded Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Wedbush upped their price target on Wingstop from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Wingstop from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $157.97 price target on Wingstop and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.47.

About Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

