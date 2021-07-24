Holocene Advisors LP Sells 21,097 Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Holocene Advisors LP decreased its position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,097 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. 15.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pilgrim’s Pride has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

Shares of NASDAQ PPC opened at $21.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.62, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 1 year low of $14.06 and a 1 year high of $26.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.71.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Pilgrim’s Pride Profile

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

