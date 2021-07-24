Holocene Advisors LP Takes $1.95 Million Position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,950,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 253.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 5,693 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 348.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 1st quarter valued at $838,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 1st quarter valued at $1,411,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHH. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Choice Hotels International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.33.

In other news, SVP Simone Wu sold 14,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total transaction of $1,678,840.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,154,314.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Scott E. Oaksmith sold 5,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $623,983.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,697 shares in the company, valued at $3,902,371.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 60,360 shares of company stock worth $7,040,483 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHH opened at $118.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.06, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.49. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.76 and a twelve month high of $123.77.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $183.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.24 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 821.46% and a net margin of 5.72%. Choice Hotels International’s revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

Choice Hotels International Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

