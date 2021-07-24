Homrich & Berg Boosts Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Homrich & Berg boosted its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,170.7% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 113,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,823,000 after buying an additional 104,669 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,445,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 29.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 108,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,579,000 after purchasing an additional 24,785 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 15.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 371,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,045,000 after purchasing an additional 48,396 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth about $774,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total transaction of $92,158.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,528,451.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,429,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,700 shares of company stock worth $2,569,308. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ROP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $459.33.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $496.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.27 billion, a PE ratio of 52.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $462.31. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $362.90 and a 52 week high of $499.21.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were issued a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.66%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

