Homrich & Berg Has $438,000 Stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Homrich & Berg decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,648 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000.

NYSEARCA SCHH opened at $47.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.12. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $33.76 and a 1-year high of $48.04.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.