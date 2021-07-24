Homrich & Berg Has $840,000 Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Homrich & Berg lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 110.3% in the first quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 9,552 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 161.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 319,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,319,000 after purchasing an additional 197,426 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 66,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 7,580 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 161.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 190,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,922,000 after purchasing an additional 117,819 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

BATS:EFAV opened at $76.96 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.15.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.