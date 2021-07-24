Homrich & Berg Increases Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Homrich & Berg boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

VCR stock opened at $320.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $308.83. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $211.85 and a 1 year high of $321.96.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

