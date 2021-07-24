Homrich & Berg Makes New $377,000 Investment in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Homrich & Berg acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TPL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 1,300.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,774,000 after acquiring an additional 148,846 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 381,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,717,000 after acquiring an additional 130,658 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,473,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 698.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,254,000 after acquiring an additional 26,006 shares during the period. Finally, Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,343,000. 55.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TPL opened at $1,499.99 on Friday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1-year low of $427.69 and a 1-year high of $1,773.95. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.36 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,521.51.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $6.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.68. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 58.70%. The firm had revenue of $84.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.22 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 31.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TPL. BWS Financial raised their price target on Texas Pacific Land from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,767.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,359.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

In other news, CEO Tyler Glover acquired 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,503.93 per share, with a total value of $40,606.11. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,620.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 284 shares of company stock valued at $454,668 over the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

