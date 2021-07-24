Homrich & Berg Sells 1,091 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Homrich & Berg reduced its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 28.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in The Clorox by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,551,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,164,000 after acquiring an additional 70,987 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox in the fourth quarter worth about $254,283,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of The Clorox by 4.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,133,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,684,000 after purchasing an additional 44,189 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,123,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,791,000 after buying an additional 96,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in The Clorox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,453,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CLX. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Clorox in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $195.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.33.

Shares of The Clorox stock opened at $184.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $170.50 and a 12 month high of $239.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $178.58.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 104.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. This is a boost from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.33%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

