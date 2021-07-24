Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.95-8.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $34.6-35.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $34.88 billion.Honeywell International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.950-$8.100 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $245.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $221.07.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HON traded down $3.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $229.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,908,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,126,075. The firm has a market cap of $159.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.43. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $146.21 and a 1 year high of $234.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $224.01.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.