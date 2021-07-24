Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hope Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding company which provides commercial banking services primarily to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals primarily in the United States. Its product and services consists of deposits, loans, equipment lease financing and postdated check discount as well as factoring. The company operates primarily in California, New York, New Jersey, Washington and Illinois. Hope Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as BBCN Bancorp, Inc., is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Hope Bancorp stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 629,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,026. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Hope Bancorp has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $16.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.65.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $137.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.16 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 7.59%. Hope Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 1,957.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 9,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hope Bancorp (HOPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.